Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 20,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $539,301.62. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,034,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,989.08. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,465.65. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $414,948. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

