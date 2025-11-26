Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 16,318 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

