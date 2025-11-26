Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,838 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

