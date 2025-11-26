Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $881,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

