Intech Investment Management LLC Has $992,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $417.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $392.89 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.59.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.