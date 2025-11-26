Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 52,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of BCE by 495.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 77,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. BCE’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

