Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,373 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,685,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 92.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 29.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 368,059 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sable Offshore by 110.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 320,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Sable Offshore by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 351,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 177,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE SOC opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.46. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sable Offshore from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 982,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,438,245.76. This represents a 9.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

