Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.35 and traded as low as GBX 19.50. Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 21, with a volume of 7,116 shares trading hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 1.3444767 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.