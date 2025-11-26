Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 22,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 257,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OXY opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

