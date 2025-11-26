Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 11,279 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 423,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,471 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,706 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

