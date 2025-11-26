Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.8%

Royal Gold stock opened at $192.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.