Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 0.4% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $386,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

