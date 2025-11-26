Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,084 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

