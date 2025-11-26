Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 20,387 AECOM $ACM

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. AECOM makes up approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

