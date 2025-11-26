Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 700244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $103.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 117.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

