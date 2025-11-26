Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 426.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

