Head-To-Head Survey: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Carbon Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $33.25 million 1.35 $260,000.00 $0.11 4.27 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million ($1.84) -0.14

Analyst Ratings

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. Carbon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PEDEVCO and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 1 1 1 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

PEDEVCO presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given PEDEVCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Carbon Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

