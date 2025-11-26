HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($19.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5%

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.52).

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,592,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

