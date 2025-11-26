Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,471 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.39. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

