Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,800 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 713.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $7,506,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on First Horizon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Horizon from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of FHN opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.