Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 182,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.1%

WMS opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $368,101.07. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,500. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

