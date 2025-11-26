Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

FR opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

