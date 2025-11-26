Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 105.04%.The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

