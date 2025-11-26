Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUPV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

SUPV opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $905.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

