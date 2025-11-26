Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 597.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 2.4%

GBX opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

