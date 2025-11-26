Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 92,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 805,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 336,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 506.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.23. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

