Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

