Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9%

VEEV opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

