Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,931 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 56.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

