Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ILCB opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.