Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,711,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,938,000 after buying an additional 2,074,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSUS opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

