Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

