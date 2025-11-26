Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 69,506 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2%

EPD stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

