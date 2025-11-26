Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,181 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after buying an additional 189,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $452.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

