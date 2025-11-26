Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,684 Medtronic PLC $MDT

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 49.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

