Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,435 iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.79 and a 12 month high of $127.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

