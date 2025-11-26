Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after buying an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,786,000 after acquiring an additional 216,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

