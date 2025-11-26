Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,576 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 130.5% during the first quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 1,477,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after acquiring an additional 836,522 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,253,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 680,338 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,203,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 95.5% in the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 773,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after buying an additional 377,628 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

