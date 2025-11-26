Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 36,629 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Teradata worth $47,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 61.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.