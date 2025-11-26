Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.99 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of IPG Photonics worth $41,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 853.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 189.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,721,503 shares in the company, valued at $513,253,969.08. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $144,366.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,885.25. The trade was a 17.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,771 shares of company stock worth $38,205,473. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

