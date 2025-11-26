Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.04 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of FCF opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $37,208.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,863.34. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $50,027.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,577.09. This represents a 5.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,916 shares of company stock worth $115,233 and have sold 5,898 shares worth $99,664. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.