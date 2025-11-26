Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Select Medical worth $46,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,946 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 96.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 613,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 300,631 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 99.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,378,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

