GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 11.7% – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.37 and last traded at GBX 7.37. Approximately 3,321,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,610,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.08.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

