Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $0.8165. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.8219, with a volume of 120,260 shares.

GLMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.28% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

