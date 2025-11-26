Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of Karman worth $43,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Karman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $4,713,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 666,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,377.09. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $6,742,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Karman in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Karman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRMN opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 260.13.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

