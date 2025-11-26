Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Leonardo DRS worth $50,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $477,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,308.64. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,006 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

