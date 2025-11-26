FourThought Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

