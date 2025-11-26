FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.16 and a 200 day moving average of $212.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

