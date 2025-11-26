Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform” Rating

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FVI. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

FVI stock opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.00 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

