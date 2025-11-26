First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 395,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,666 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 276,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 149,128 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

